UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Yemen's Houthis Give 30 People From Prisoner Swap List Death Sentence For Spying - Source

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 08:08 PM

Yemen's Houthis Give 30 People From Prisoner Swap List Death Sentence for Spying - Source

A Sanaa court in rebel-held northern Yemen sentenced 30 prisoners to death on Tuesday on charges of spying for the Saudi-led coalition, a court source told Sputnik

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) A Sanaa court in rebel-held northern Yemen sentenced 30 prisoners to death on Tuesday on charges of spying for the Saudi-led coalition, a court source told Sputnik.

"The state security court in Sanaa sentenced to death 30 suspects from the Yemeni Congregation for Reform... They were arrested many months ago for passing information to the coalition," the source said.

The suspects are believed to be on the list of prisoners who the internationally-recognized Yemeni government wanted to swap for Houthi rebels in its custody, according to Al Arabiya news channel.

The Abductees' Mothers Association said earlier that Houthis had tried 36 academicians, students and engineers since April 2016 after cracking down on anti-rebel protests.

Houthis overran Sanaa and parts of Yemen in late 2014. A Saudi-led coalition of mostly Arab states has been lending air support to the internationally-recognized Yemeni authorities since spring 2015. The United Nations has blamed coalition airstrikes for the majority of civilian deaths.

Related Topics

United Nations Yemen Sanaa April 2016 2015 From Government Arab Court

Recent Stories

Moscow Says Gives UK 24 Hours to Substantiate Accr ..

4 minutes ago

Indian Prime Minister receives Abdullah bin Zayed

11 minutes ago

Only Biden Beats Trump in Latest US Poll, With Oth ..

4 minutes ago

CDA removes encroachments from G.T road

4 minutes ago

Russia's Ryabkov Discusses Iran Nuclear Deal With ..

4 minutes ago

Paris Welcomes Zelenskyy's Intention to Establish ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.