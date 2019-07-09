(@imziishan)

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) A Sanaa court in rebel-held northern Yemen sentenced 30 prisoners to death on Tuesday on charges of spying for the Saudi-led coalition, a court source told Sputnik.

"The state security court in Sanaa sentenced to death 30 suspects from the Yemeni Congregation for Reform... They were arrested many months ago for passing information to the coalition," the source said.

The suspects are believed to be on the list of prisoners who the internationally-recognized Yemeni government wanted to swap for Houthi rebels in its custody, according to Al Arabiya news channel.

The Abductees' Mothers Association said earlier that Houthis had tried 36 academicians, students and engineers since April 2016 after cracking down on anti-rebel protests.

Houthis overran Sanaa and parts of Yemen in late 2014. A Saudi-led coalition of mostly Arab states has been lending air support to the internationally-recognized Yemeni authorities since spring 2015. The United Nations has blamed coalition airstrikes for the majority of civilian deaths.