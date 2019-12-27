UrduPoint.com
Yemen's Houthis Launch Ballistic Missile At Saudi Forces In Najran Province - Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 05:21 PM

Yemen's Houthis Launch Ballistic Missile at Saudi Forces in Najran Province - Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) The Houthi rebels launched on Friday a ballistic missile at Saudi troops in the southwestern Saudi province of Najran, a spokesman for the Yemeni movement said, adding that casualties were sustained within the Saudi ranks.

"The armed forces launched this afternoon [09:00 GMT] a Badr-1 ballistic missile at the 19th Brigade Command headquarters, [with] national border guards [inside], in Bir Askar, Najran Province. Dozens of Saudi officers were killed and injured," spokesman Yahya Sarea said.

He added that the attack was a response to "regime crimes," mentioning the market bombing that took place in Yemen's northwestern Saada province on Tuesday, in which 17 people were killed.

The United Nations also confirmed that the attack had claimed of 17 lives, including 12 Ethiopian migrants.

More Stories From World

