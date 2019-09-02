UrduPoint.com
Yemen's Houthis Launch Drone Attack On Saudi Forces Near Jazan - Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 02:41 PM

Yemen's Houthis Launch Drone Attack on Saudi Forces Near Jazan - Spokesman

A Yemeni rebel Houthi movement has launched a drone aiming at the Saudi forces near the town of Jazan in the southwest of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, a spokesman for the movement officially known as Ansar Allah, said Monday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) A Yemeni rebel Houthi movement has launched a drone aiming at the Saudi forces near the town of Jazan in the southwest of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, a spokesman for the movement officially known as Ansar Allah, said Monday.

"A drone is carrying out an air attack on mercenaries' gathering points in the north of Haradh near Jazan," Brig. Gen.

Yahya Sarei said in a statement.

The spokesman pointed out that these attacks had been taking place "within the framework of the legitimate response to the Saudi-American aggression and ongoing air raids on our great Yemeni people."

Sarei added that during the last 48 hours there had been 136 air raids.

A Saudi-led coalition is supporting an internationally-recognized government in Yemen against the Houthi movement.

