Yemen's Houthis have failed to take advantage of the opportunity to show commitment to peace when they declined meeting with UN Special Envoy Martin Griffiths, the US State Department said in a release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2021) Yemen's Houthis have failed to take advantage of the opportunity to show commitment to peace when they declined meeting with UN Special Envoy Martin Griffiths, the US State Department said in a release on Friday.

"The Houthis passed up a major opportunity to demonstrate their commitment to peace and to make progress on this proposal by refusing to meet with UN Special Envoy Griffiths in Muscat - especially given the Republic of Yemen Government's stated readiness to reach an agreement to end the conflict," the release said.