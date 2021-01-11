UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Yemen's Houthis Ready To Retaliate Against US Plans To Put Group On Terrorist Blacklist

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 03:10 PM

Yemen's Houthis Ready to Retaliate Against US Plans to Put Group on Terrorist Blacklist

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) The ongoing hostile US policy against Yemen's Houthi rebel movement could force the group to interact with Washington in the same manner, the Shia movement's spokesman, Mohammed Abdul Salam, told Sputnik on Monday, in the wake of US plans to put the group on a terrorist blacklist.

The US has repeatedly criticized the Houthis, also known as Ansar Allah, and has planned to designate the group as a foreign terrorist organization. Late on Sunday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confirmed the plans. The decision could be officially announced as early as Monday. Three leaders of the movement ” Abdul Malik al-Houthi, Abd al-Khaliq Badr al-Din al-Houthi, and Abdullah Yahya al Hakim ” may also be blacklisted.

"If there is no serious revision [of the US stance], this position then will force us to deal with the Americans in the same way with regard to many issues," Abdul Salam said, noting that the US administration is in "a state of apparent confusion.

"

Abdul Salam noted that Washington's policy had failed in all regional issues at this stage and prompted the creation of a state, which "triggers great indignation against itself and its allies, including Israel and Saudi Arabia."

"The US stance has practically nothing new, as it has practiced the most heinous types of crimes against the Yemeni people, as well as economic and humanitarian sanctions, the military intervention and the full support of the aggression against us," the Houthi official added.

Earlier in the day, a senior member of Yemen's Houthi-run Supreme Political Council, Mohammed Ali Al-Houthi, said, commenting on US plans to designate the movement as a terrorist group, that the rebels have the right to respond to such action.

Yemen has been witnessing an armed conflict between the government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi rebels for around five years now. The former is backed by a military coalition of Arab countries led by Saudi Arabia.

Related Topics

Terrorist Israel Washington Yemen Same Saudi Arabia May Sunday All Government Arab Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

China's Heilongjiang reports 8 asymptomatic COVID- ..

3 minutes ago

Israelis Aged 55, Over to Begin Receiving Vaccines ..

3 minutes ago

S.Korea reports 451 more COVID-19 cases, 69,114 in ..

3 minutes ago

China's Changchun reports 4 asymptomatic COVID-19 ..

3 minutes ago

Uganda to host international badminton championshi ..

3 minutes ago

11 booked over power theft in sargodha

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.