MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) The ongoing hostile US policy against Yemen's Houthi rebel movement could force the group to interact with Washington in the same manner, the Shia movement's spokesman, Mohammed Abdul Salam, told Sputnik on Monday, in the wake of US plans to put the group on a terrorist blacklist.

The US has repeatedly criticized the Houthis, also known as Ansar Allah, and has planned to designate the group as a foreign terrorist organization. Late on Sunday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confirmed the plans. The decision could be officially announced as early as Monday. Three leaders of the movement ” Abdul Malik al-Houthi, Abd al-Khaliq Badr al-Din al-Houthi, and Abdullah Yahya al Hakim ” may also be blacklisted.

"If there is no serious revision [of the US stance], this position then will force us to deal with the Americans in the same way with regard to many issues," Abdul Salam said, noting that the US administration is in "a state of apparent confusion.

Abdul Salam noted that Washington's policy had failed in all regional issues at this stage and prompted the creation of a state, which "triggers great indignation against itself and its allies, including Israel and Saudi Arabia."

"The US stance has practically nothing new, as it has practiced the most heinous types of crimes against the Yemeni people, as well as economic and humanitarian sanctions, the military intervention and the full support of the aggression against us," the Houthi official added.

Earlier in the day, a senior member of Yemen's Houthi-run Supreme Political Council, Mohammed Ali Al-Houthi, said, commenting on US plans to designate the movement as a terrorist group, that the rebels have the right to respond to such action.

Yemen has been witnessing an armed conflict between the government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi rebels for around five years now. The former is backed by a military coalition of Arab countries led by Saudi Arabia.