Yemen's Houthis Say Attacked 2 Airports In Southwestern Saudi Arabia - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 03:20 AM

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) The Yemeni Houthi rebel movement said it had struck two airports located in the southwest of Saudi Arabia next to the Yemeni border, claiming it had disrupted the airports' operations, the Houthi-led Al Masirah broadcaster reported on Friday, citing a representative of the movement's armed forces.

"During an air raid, we have managed to strike the Abha airport. Air traffic in the airport has been suspended," the Houthi's representative said, as quoted by the outlet.

The spokesperson added that the Yemeni rebels also struck the Jizan airport with a drone.

The representative said the strikes hit "sensitive targets" in the airports.

The Houthis claimed the Saudi authorities had to reroute four flights from Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah to other airports due to the attacks. The rebels' representative emphasized the movement would continue attacking airports used for military purposes.

The movement warned civilians against visiting these areas.

Earlier this week, at least nine civilians were injured as the Houthis attacked the Abha airport.

The rebel movement and Saudi Arabia regularly exchange strikes as they are sides to the violent military conflict in Yemen. Saudi Arabia, leading an international coalition of mostly Gulf states, supports the Yemeni government in its war against the Houthis.

