CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) Ibrahim Houthi, a brother of Yemeni Houthis' leader Abdul-Malik Houthi, was killed, local media reported on Friday, citing the rebel movement.

The news comes amid the latest escalation in Yemen as clashes erupted in the city of Aden on Wednesday.

The group stressed that it would prosecute those who assassinated Ibrahim Houthi and suggested that his death may have been the result of "the Saudi-Israeli aggression," Al Masirah broadcaster reported citing the Houthi officials.

Yemen has been gripped by a conflict between the Houthi movement and the internationally recognized government of Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi since 2015.

A Saudi-led coalition has been backing Hadi's government with airstrikes, among other measures.