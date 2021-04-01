MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) The Houthi movement of Yemeni Shia rebels carried out a drone attack on "sensitive and important" sites in the Saudi capital of Riyadh on Thursday, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saria said.

Last week, the rebel movement conducted a larger operation against its regional rival, firing 18 drones and eight ballistic missiles. Among the targets were the Saudi Aramco oil company and some of the kingdom's military targets, including the King Abdulaziz Air Base in the eastern city of Dammam.

"The air force managed today morning to conduct an offensive operation on the capital of the Saudi enemy, Riyadh, by four drones targeting sensitive and important sites," Saria wrote on Twitter.

The strike were accurate, according to the spokesman.

"This attack comes within our ... legitimate right in response to the ongoing aggression and blockade imposed on our country," Saria added.

On March 22, Saudi Arabia proposed a comprehensive UN-sponsored ceasefire in Yemen, but the Houthis demanded that Riyadh first lift the economic blockade of Yemeni ports and airports.

Yemen has been gripped by an internal conflict between government forces and the Houthi movement for over six years. Since 2015, the Saudi-led coalition fighting on the government's side has been conducting air, land and sea operations against the rebels, who control the capital of Sanaa and large areas in Yemen's north and west. The Houthis often retaliate by firing projectiles and bomber drones at the Saudi territory.