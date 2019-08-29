MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) The Yemeni rebel Houthi movement, known as Ansar Allah, said it had dealt another strike with a cruise missile on the Abha International Airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia, media reported, citing, the Houthis' military spokesman Yahya Saria, on Thursday.

The Houthi-controlled Almasirah newspaper reported, citing Saria, that the Quds 1 cruise missile struck a military control center and a warplane shed in the airport.

The reports added that the strike had disrupted air traffic in the airport.

The Houthi movement is a side to the violent conflict in Yemen, where it is fighting against the forces of the internationally recognized government. The official authorities are supported by an Arab coalition, led by Saudi Arabia.