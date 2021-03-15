Yemen's Shia rebel Houthi movement has conducted a massive drone attack on military targets at Saudi Arabia's Abha International Airport and King Khalid Air Base in the country's southwest, Houthi military spokesman Yahia Saria said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) Yemen's Shia rebel Houthi movement has conducted a massive drone attack on military targets at Saudi Arabia's Abha International Airport and King Khalid Air Base in the country's southwest, Houthi military spokesman Yahia Saria said on Monday.

On Friday, US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking said that his talks with the Yemeni government and Gulf leaders had achieved a "sound plan" for a ceasefire in the war-torn country, but the proposal awaited an approval from Houthi leaders. In response, the movement described the initiative as dangerous adventurism that may worsen the already fragile situation. At the same time, a Yemeni source told Al Jazeera that the initiative proposed the full-fledged cessation of hostilities.

"The air forces managed to carry out an operation toward military targets at Abha International Airport and King Khalid Air Base in Khamis Mushiat by using three Qasef-2k drones," Saria wrote on Twitter, adding that the attack was accurate.

The airstrike came in response to "crimes" of the coalition and "a continued siege of the country," the spokesman added.

Yemen has been engulfed in an internal conflict between government forces and the Houthi movement since August 2014. A year later, a Saudi-led coalition launched an air campaign against the rebels at the request of President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi.

The rebel movement has recently stepped up attacks against Saudi Arabia.