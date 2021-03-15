UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Yemen's Houthis Say Hit Saudi Arabia's Abha Airport, King Khalid Base With Drone Strike

Faizan Hashmi 20 seconds ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 01:52 PM

Yemen's Houthis Say Hit Saudi Arabia's Abha Airport, King Khalid Base With Drone Strike

Yemen's Shia rebel Houthi movement has conducted a massive drone attack on military targets at Saudi Arabia's Abha International Airport and King Khalid Air Base in the country's southwest, Houthi military spokesman Yahia Saria said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) Yemen's Shia rebel Houthi movement has conducted a massive drone attack on military targets at Saudi Arabia's Abha International Airport and King Khalid Air Base in the country's southwest, Houthi military spokesman Yahia Saria said on Monday.

On Friday, US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking said that his talks with the Yemeni government and Gulf leaders had achieved a "sound plan" for a ceasefire in the war-torn country, but the proposal awaited an approval from Houthi leaders. In response, the movement described the initiative as dangerous adventurism that may worsen the already fragile situation. At the same time, a Yemeni source told Al Jazeera that the initiative proposed the full-fledged cessation of hostilities.

"The air forces managed to carry out an operation toward military targets at Abha International Airport and King Khalid Air Base in Khamis Mushiat by using three Qasef-2k drones," Saria wrote on Twitter, adding that the attack was accurate.

The airstrike came in response to "crimes" of the coalition and "a continued siege of the country," the spokesman added.

Yemen has been engulfed in an internal conflict between government forces and the Houthi movement since August 2014. A year later, a Saudi-led coalition launched an air campaign against the rebels at the request of President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi.

The rebel movement has recently stepped up attacks against Saudi Arabia.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Twitter Yemen Abha Same Saudi Arabia May August From Government Airport

Recent Stories

PM says Olive plantation will help address climate ..

2 minutes ago

Armeena Khan receives COVID-19 vaccine in England

11 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks finish on positive note

14 seconds ago

Dutch Police Detain 20 People at Rally Against Cor ..

16 seconds ago

Two-day training on 'strategic controls, commodity ..

17 seconds ago

Cars' sale, production up by 19.62%, 8.27% respect ..

19 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.