Yemen's Houthis Say Preparing New Strikes On Saudi Arabia

Thu 03rd October 2019 | 05:10 AM

Yemen's Houthis Say Preparing New Strikes on Saudi Arabia

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) The Houthi rebel movement, controlling the north of Yemen, said on Thursday it was preparing for new strikes on Saudi Arabia which will be carried out if Riyadh does not respond to its calls for ceasing hostilities.

In mid-September, the Houthis claimed responsibility for attacks on Saudi oil facilities that resulted in a sharp drop in the oil production of the kingdom, which is at the helm of a coalition fighting against the rebel movement in Yemen. The movement subsequently announced halting drone attacks on Saudi Arabia and called on the coalition to follow suit.

"Large-scale preparations are underway for unrestricted and powerful strikes, which will be enough to crash the aggressor if peaceful efforts and dialogue do not bring success," the Houthi's Supreme Political Council said in a statement, as cited by Almasirah tv channel, which is controlled by the movement.

The political council noted that the recent attacks on Saudi oil facilities were only a "tip of an iceberg" in comparison to the rebels' capabilities.

After the Houthis announced halting their attacks on Saudi Arabia, media reports emerged suggesting that Saudi Arabia had agreed to a partial ceasefire. The claims were, however, subsequently dismissed by the Houthis who said that the Saudi airstrikes continued.

Riyadh claimed that the attacks on its oil facilities had been perpetrated by Iran, not the Houthis, saying the rebel movement did not have enough capabilities for that. Tehran has denied having any role in the incident, calling the claims a US-Saudi plot.

