DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) Mohammed Ali Al-Houthi, a senior member of Yemen's Houthi-run Supreme Political Council, has expressed the movement's readiness to start Qatar-hosted negotiations to settle disagreements with the Saudi-led coalition operating in Yemen.

Last week, an Omani delegation paid a visit to Yemen as part of the UN-led effort to put an end to the years-long war in the country. During the visit that lasted for about a week, the delegation met with Houthi leader Abdul Malik Al-Houthi. Following the talks, the rebel movement said it "presented a possible vision of how to end the aggression and lift the blockade of northern Yemen, starting with a humanitarian operation.

"If the countries that started the aggression [the Arab coalition] respond positively to the reply of Abdul Malik Al-Houthi to the message of Sultan of Oman [Haitham bin Tariq], I do not think that we have any objections to holding talks in Qatar to complete the settlement, if the leadership of these countries agree with this," Al-Houthi tweeted late on Tuesday.

The middle Eastern country has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces and the Houthi movement for over six years. The situation further deteriorated after the Saudi-led coalition of Arab states entered the conflict on the side of the government in 2015.