UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Yemen's Houthis Say Ready To Engage In Dialogue With Saudi-Led Coalition In Qatar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 14 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 11:00 AM

Yemen's Houthis Say Ready to Engage in Dialogue With Saudi-Led Coalition in Qatar

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) Mohammed Ali Al-Houthi, a senior member of Yemen's Houthi-run Supreme Political Council, has expressed the movement's readiness to start Qatar-hosted negotiations to settle disagreements with the Saudi-led coalition operating in Yemen.

Last week, an Omani delegation paid a visit to Yemen as part of the UN-led effort to put an end to the years-long war in the country. During the visit that lasted for about a week, the delegation met with Houthi leader Abdul Malik Al-Houthi. Following the talks, the rebel movement said it "presented a possible vision of how to end the aggression and lift the blockade of northern Yemen, starting with a humanitarian operation.

"

"If the countries that started the aggression [the Arab coalition] respond positively to the reply of Abdul Malik Al-Houthi to the message of Sultan of Oman [Haitham bin Tariq], I do not think that we have any objections to holding talks in Qatar to complete the settlement, if the leadership of these countries agree with this," Al-Houthi tweeted late on Tuesday.

The middle Eastern country has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces and the Houthi movement for over six years. The situation further deteriorated after the Saudi-led coalition of Arab states entered the conflict on the side of the government in 2015.

Related Topics

Yemen Oman Visit Qatar 2015 Government Arab

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 16 June 2021

60 minutes ago

Local Press: UAE’s charitable spirit shines agai ..

1 hour ago

China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

Over 62,000 new coronavirus cases in India

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE’s fight against COVID-19 pandemic story of s ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.