Yemen's Houthis Shell Oil Terminal In Saudi Arabia - Arab Coalition

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2022 | 11:16 PM

Yemen's Houthis Shell Oil Terminal in Saudi Arabia - Arab Coalition

Yemen's Houthi movement shelled an oil terminal in the western Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah on Friday, the Arab coalition told the Saudi SPA news agency

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) Yemen's Houthi movement shelled an oil terminal in the western Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah on Friday, the Arab coalition told the Saudi SPA news agency.

"The shelling of an oil distribution station in Jeddah by Iran-backed Houthis caused a fire in two oil storage facilities, which was brought under control, the incident did not cause deaths or injuries," the coalition said.

