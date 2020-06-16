One of the prominent leaders of Yemen's Shia Houthi rebel movement no Tuesday condemned the United Nations' decision to exclude the Saudi-led coalition, one of the rebels' rivals in the Yemeni conflict, from a list of those accountable for children's deaths during the long-running crisis

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) One of the prominent leaders of Yemen's Shia Houthi rebel movement no Tuesday condemned the United Nations' decision to exclude the Saudi-led coalition, one of the rebels' rivals in the Yemeni conflict, from a list of those accountable for children's deaths during the long-running crisis.

On Monday, the UN published its "Children and armed conflict" report by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, which says that over 200 children were killed in Yemen in 2019 by the coalition forces, while 313 children were injured or died at the hands of the Houthi rebels. The report also said that at least 96 children had been killed by the forces of the internationally-recognized government, which also opposes the Houthis and is supported by the international coalition. However, Guterres said that the coalition will be delisted "following a sustained significant decrease in killing and maiming due to air strikes.

"The removal of Saudi Arabia from an annual UN report on the situation of children in armed conflicts coincides with a new massacre, committed by Saudi Arabia and America in the Saada province. ... The exclusion of the kingdom [from the UN list] confirms havoc in the United Nations' system and its neglect of humanitarian norms," Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, the head of the group's Supreme Revolutionary Committee, wrote on Twitter.

The Arab coalition was blacklisted in 2017.

Since 2015, Yemen has been facing an armed conflict between the government's forces, led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi rebels, which has resulted in a massive humanitarian crisis, considered by the UN to be the worst in the world.