Yemen's Huthis Condemn US Move To Brand Them Terrorists

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 01:51 PM

Yemen's Huthis condemn US move to brand them terrorists

Yemen's Iran-backed Huthis on Monday condemned the United States' move to brand the rebels as a terrorist organisation and said they reserved the right to respond

Sanaa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Yemen's Iran-backed Huthis on Monday condemned the United States' move to brand the rebels as a terrorist organisation and said they reserved the right to respond.

"These policies represent a crisis in thinking and are to be condemned, and we have the right to respond," Huthi political commander Mohamed Ali al-Huthi said in a tweet.

"The Yemeni people don't care about any designation from (US President Donald) Trump's administration as it is a partner in killing Yemenis and starving them," he added.

