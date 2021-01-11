Yemen's Iran-backed Huthis on Monday condemned the United States' move to brand the rebels as a terrorist organisation and said they reserved the right to respond

Sanaa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 )

"These policies represent a crisis in thinking and are to be condemned, and we have the right to respond," Huthi political commander Mohamed Ali al-Huthi said in a tweet.

"The Yemeni people don't care about any designation from (US President Donald) Trump's administration as it is a partner in killing Yemenis and starving them," he added.