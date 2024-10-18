Yemen's Huthis Mourn Killing Of Hamas Chief Sinwar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 18, 2024 | 10:10 PM
Sanaa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Yemen's Huthi rebels said on Friday they mourned Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar following his killing by the Israeli military in Gaza.
"My sincere condolences and great blessings to the Hamas movement and the dear Palestinian people for the great leader Yahya Sinwar receiving the medal of martyrdom," a spokesman for the rebel group wrote on X.
"Gaza and the Palestinian cause are destined for victory, no matter how great the sacrifices," Huthi spokesman Mohammed Abdulsalam added.
Palestinian fighters group Hamas on Friday confirmed its leader's death saying they "mourn the great leader, the martyred brother, Yahya Sinwar, Abu Ibrahim".
Since November, the Huthis have targeted Red Sea shipping with drones and missiles, saying it was in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza war which was sparked by Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel.
In the streets of the Yemeni capital Sanaa -- which has been under Huthi control since 2014 -- Palestinian, Lebanese and Hezbollah flags were raised during a Friday demonstration.
Huthi fighters stood in ranks by their vehicles, while pictures of Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs last month, were raised behind them.
The Huthis are fighting Israel as part of Iran's "Axis of Resistance", which includes Hamas, Lebanon's Hezbollah and several Iraqi Muslim groups.
"We must not surrender or lose our morale or our spirits, or be defeated," Yemeni Hussein Fatira told AFP at the demonstration.
"The martyrdom of the leaders, whether Sinwar or Nasrallah, only increases our resolve," he added.
