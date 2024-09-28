Open Menu

Yemen's Huthis Say Determined To Fight Israel After Nasrallah Killing

Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2024 | 07:30 PM

Yemen's Huthis say determined to fight Israel after Nasrallah killing

Sanaa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Yemen's Huthis said on Saturday that the killing of Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of their Lebanese ally Hezbollah, in an Israeli strike would strengthen their determination to confront "the Israeli enemy".

"The martyrdom of... Hassan Nasrallah will increase the flame of sacrifice, the heat of enthusiasm, the strength of resolve," said a statement from the leadership council of the Huthi rebels, vowing to achieve "victory and the demise of the Israeli enemy".

