Yemen's Huthis Say Hit US Ship, Washington Denies Attack
Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2024 | 09:00 AM
Sanaa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Britain and the United States have carried out strikes on the Yemeni capital Sanaa, the news agency of the Huthi rebels said Tuesday, after the group claimed to have hit a US military cargo ship.
The official Saba news agency said that "American-British forces are launching raids on the capital of Sanaa" and several other parts of Yemen, while Huthi tv outlet al-Masirah said four strikes targeted the Al-Dailami military base north of the capital, which is under rebel control.
Earlier on Monday, Huthi rebels claimed they had hit a US military cargo ship off the coast of Yemen -- although the United States denied an attack had taken place.
The Yemeni rebels began striking Red Sea shipping in November, saying they were hitting Israeli-linked vessels in support of Palestinians in Gaza, which has been ravaged by fighting amid the Hamas-Israel war.
The United States, an ally of Israel, has responded to the Huthis' strikes by launching a series of strikes on the rebel group, hitting dozens of sites in Yemen.
