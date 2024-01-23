Open Menu

Yemen's Huthis Say Hit US Ship, Washington Denies Attack

Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2024 | 09:00 AM

Yemen's Huthis say hit US ship, Washington denies attack

Sanaa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Britain and the United States have carried out strikes on the Yemeni capital Sanaa, the news agency of the Huthi rebels said Tuesday, after the group claimed to have hit a US military cargo ship.

The official Saba news agency said that "American-British forces are launching raids on the capital of Sanaa" and several other parts of Yemen, while Huthi tv outlet al-Masirah said four strikes targeted the Al-Dailami military base north of the capital, which is under rebel control.

Earlier on Monday, Huthi rebels claimed they had hit a US military cargo ship off the coast of Yemen -- although the United States denied an attack had taken place.

The Yemeni rebels began striking Red Sea shipping in November, saying they were hitting Israeli-linked vessels in support of Palestinians in Gaza, which has been ravaged by fighting amid the Hamas-Israel war.

The United States, an ally of Israel, has responded to the Huthis' strikes by launching a series of strikes on the rebel group, hitting dozens of sites in Yemen.

Related Topics

Attack Israel Gaza Yemen Sanaa United States November TV

Recent Stories

Skilled manpower can pave way for country’s soci ..

Skilled manpower can pave way for country’s socio-economic development: Aamir ..

10 hours ago
 Cholistan Desert Rally 2024, South Punjab's thrill ..

Cholistan Desert Rally 2024, South Punjab's thrilling tourism showcase

10 hours ago
 Pakistani envoy, Czech minister review ties

Pakistani envoy, Czech minister review ties

10 hours ago
 LG representative delegation call on CM KP

LG representative delegation call on CM KP

11 hours ago
 Africa in debt spiral as restructuring efforts dra ..

Africa in debt spiral as restructuring efforts drag on

11 hours ago
 Imane Ayissi brings African tradition to Paris cou ..

Imane Ayissi brings African tradition to Paris couture

11 hours ago
Special persons need support to contribute in coun ..

Special persons need support to contribute in country's development: VC

11 hours ago
 Wall Street smashes records as tech earnings boost ..

Wall Street smashes records as tech earnings boost confidence

11 hours ago
 UoT's IBLC to host national seminar

UoT's IBLC to host national seminar

11 hours ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justic ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah ..

11 hours ago
 Nani gang busted, 3 members arrested

Nani gang busted, 3 members arrested

11 hours ago
 PML-N believes in peace, stability, development of ..

PML-N believes in peace, stability, development of country: Ahsan Iqbal

11 hours ago

More Stories From World