Open Menu

Yemen's Huthis Say They Targeted Israel With Missile

Faizan Hashmi Published December 01, 2024 | 09:00 PM

Yemen's Huthis say they targeted Israel with missile

Sanaa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Yemen's Huthi rebels said they fired a missile at central Israel on Sunday, as Israeli forces announced they had intercepted a "projectile".

The Iran-backed rebels "carried out a targeting operation against a vital target" in the Tel Aviv area using a "hypersonic missile", a Huthi statement said.

An Israeli armed forces statement said: "One projectile launched from Yemen was intercepted by the IAF prior to its crossing into Israeli territory."

The projectile was shot down after sirens had sounded in various areas of central Israel in the early morning, the Israeli statement said.

The Huthis said they launched a Palestine 2 missile, which they describe as a hypersonic ballistic missile that is manufactured in Yemen.

Yemen's Huthi rebels, part of Iran's "axis of resistance" against Israel and the United States, have periodically fired drones and missiles at Israel since the outbreak of the Gaza war.

The Huthis have also waged a harassment campaign against shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden during the Gaza war, severely disrupting the vital trade route.

Related Topics

Israel Palestine Iran Gaza Yemen Aden United States Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

12 hours ago
 Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

1 day ago
 Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant ..

Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

2 days ago
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grindin ..

Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century

2 days ago
 CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

2 days ago
 Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastroph ..

Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods

2 days ago
 Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red ..

Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross

2 days ago
 Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing powe ..

Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay

2 days ago
 PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

2 days ago

More Stories From World