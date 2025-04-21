Open Menu

Yemen's Huthis Say US Strikes On Sanaa Kill At Least 12

Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Yemen's Huthis say US strikes on Sanaa kill at least 12

Sanaa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) The Huthi rebels' health ministry said early Monday that new US air strikes on the Yemeni capital Sanaa killed at least 12 people and wounded 30.

The Huthi-run Saba news agency cited the ministry as saying the dead and injured had come from overnight strikes "by the American enemy" on a market and a residential zone in Sanaa's Farwa district.

Other raids were reported late Sunday in the central province of Marib, Hodeida in the west and the Huthi bastion of Saada in the north, Saba said.

Recent Stories

Pope Francis passes away at 88 in Italy

Pope Francis passes away at 88 in Italy

2 minutes ago
 Controversy erupts as alleged private video of Tik ..

Controversy erupts as alleged private video of TikToker Sajal Malik leaks online

15 minutes ago
 Islamic University female student shot dead in pri ..

Islamic University female student shot dead in private hostel in Islamabad

23 minutes ago
 Ubaida Faiz leads ‘Her Legacy’ at UMT to champ ..

Ubaida Faiz leads ‘Her Legacy’ at UMT to champion women

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2025

8 hours ago
PSL 2025 Match 10, Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad Uni ..

PSL 2025 Match 10, Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..

20 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025

1 day ago
 ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Banglade ..

ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final

2 days ago
 PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs ..

PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans

2 days ago
 PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultan ..

PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

2 days ago

More Stories From World