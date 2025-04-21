Yemen's Huthis Say US Strikes On Sanaa Kill At Least 12
Sanaa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) The Huthi rebels' health ministry said early Monday that new US air strikes on the Yemeni capital Sanaa killed at least 12 people and wounded 30.
The Huthi-run Saba news agency cited the ministry as saying the dead and injured had come from overnight strikes "by the American enemy" on a market and a residential zone in Sanaa's Farwa district.
Other raids were reported late Sunday in the central province of Marib, Hodeida in the west and the Huthi bastion of Saada in the north, Saba said.
