Yemen's Minister Of Interior Visits MoI’s Pavilion At The Riyadh WDS 2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2024 | 11:50 AM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) The Minister of Interior of the Yemeni Republic, Major General Ibrahim Haidan, paid on Monday a get-acquainted cordial visit to the Saudi Ministry of Interior (MoI)’s pavilion participating in the World Defense Show (WDS) 2024 ongoing in the city of Riyadh from February 4 to 8, 2024.
The event, patronized by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, is held under the theme Meqdam “Intrepid”.
The Yemeni minister was briefed on the artificial intelligence applications and digital innovative solutions MoI is using in maintaining security, developing safe cities, securing borders, managing crises and disasters, developing field work, preserving the environment, keeping security of vital facilities, localizing military industries, and developing plans for the whole internal security system.
