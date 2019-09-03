UrduPoint.com
Yemen's National Salvation Council To Represent All Southern Governorates - Reports

Tue 03rd September 2019 | 04:23 PM

The formation of the National Salvation Council (NSC) will bring together the separate groups of authorities in Yemen's southern governorates, media reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) The formation of the National Salvation Council (NSC) will bring together the separate groups of authorities in Yemen's southern governorates, media reported on Tuesday.

"The new authority will be called 'National Salvation Council,' it will be officially created in Al Mahrah," the governorate's former governor, Sheikh Ali Al Huraizi, said, as quoted by Al Jazeera.

According to the broadcaster, it is crucial to establish cooperation between these popular movements in southern Yemen amid the ongoing clashes between forces that are pro-government and those that are loyal to the separatist Southern Transitional Council.

On Monday, the head of the secessionist Southern Movement, Fadi Baoum, told Sputnik that the leaders of the southern Yemeni government would come to Moscow as soon as the NSC is formed.

Baoum said that he had already met with the Russian president's special representative for the middle East, Mikhail Bogdanov, who visited Oman last week.

He added that the composition of the NSC would be announced at a meeting in the southeastern Al Mahrah governorate within 10 days.

