Fri 01st January 2021 | 12:29 AM

Yemen's New Cabinet Holds First Cabinet Session Day After Airport Terror Attack

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) Yemen's new cabinet of ministers held its first meeting Thursday after being targeted a day prior in a terrorist attack that left at least 25 people dead.

In a video shared by Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalek, the cabinet is seen beginning the meeting with a moment of silence for the victims of yesterday's attack, which also resulted in over 100 injuries.

The prime minister was quick to blame alleged Iranian support for the Houthi rebel militia for aiding and abetting the attack.

"The preliminary signs of the investigation show that the Houthi terrorist militia stands behind this criminal act... intelligence also point to Iranian experts preparing for operations such as these," Abdulmalek said in his opening statement.

He went on to say that President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi is closely following the progress of the investigation and sends his well wishes to all those recovering from injuries sustained in yesterday's attack.

On the day of the attack, the new government of Yemen arrived from Saudi Arabia in Aden, which became the temporary capital for the internationally recognized authorities of Yemen after the seizure of Sanaa and the country's northern parts by the rebel Houthi movement.

Following a deal between the legitimate authorities and the separatists in southern Yemen, the new cabinet included five ministers representing the country's south. The government swore an oath in Yemen in front of Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi.

Among those killed are three employees of the International Committee of the Red Cross. Russia, the United States, the United Nations, the European Union, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates have already condemned the deadly attack on the Aden airport.

