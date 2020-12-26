(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2020) Yemen's new cabinet has been sworn in before President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi in its temporary headquarters in Riyadh, a senior official source told Sputnik.

Last week, Hadi announced the creation of a new 24-strong government, in which five portfolios belong to the separatist Southern Transitional Council in line with the Riyadh agreement that the sides struck in November 2019.

"After the swearing-in ceremony, which was attended by Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalek, President Hadi held a meeting with the new ministers. He asked them to take urgent measures to settle the economic situation," the source said.

The new cabinet is supposed to sit in the temporary capital of Aden. Sanaa has been under Houthis' control since September 2014.