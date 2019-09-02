UrduPoint.com
Yemen's Southern Separatist Government To Visit Moscow Soon - Movement Leader

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 11:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) The leaders of the southern Yemeni government will come to Moscow as soon as it is formed, Fadi Baoum, the head of the secessionist Southern Movement, told Sputnik on Monday.

"The National Salvation Council is under reconstruction.

We are in touch with the Russian envoy to schedule a visit there [to Russia]," he said, adding the government was conceived as a "broad national front."

Baoum said he had met with the Russian president's special representative for the middle East, Mikhail Bogdanov, who was visiting Oman last week.

The council's visit to Moscow was postponed until an official statement was made to announce its formation. The lineup will be announced at a meeting in the southeastern Mahra governorate within ten days, he said.

