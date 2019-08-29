(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) The separatist Southern Transitional Council has regained control over the Yemeni town of Jaar and a checkpoint at the entrance to Aden, a military source told Sputnik on Thursday.

Separatists were reportedly forced out of Aden and nearby southern towns after seizing the temporary seat of the internationally recognized Yemeni government earlier this month.

Forces loyal to the Transitional Council attacked the government army in Jaar in the south of the Abyan governorate and on the outskirts of Aden and took back control of them, the source said.

The fighting between the government troops and the UAE-backed separatists exposed a rift in the Saudi-led coalition, which has been fighting for over four years against Houthi rebels in Yemen's northwest.