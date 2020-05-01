UrduPoint.com
Yemen's Southern Separatists Say Seeking Peace, Call On Gov't To Implement Riyadh Deal

Fri 01st May 2020 | 10:10 PM

The Aden-based Southern Transitional Council (STC) seeks to achieve peace in the war-torn country, calling on Yemen's government to fully implement the Riyadh agreement, STC member Nasser al-Khabji told Sputnik in an interview, saying that a dialogue was the best way to resolve any political disputes

On Sunday, the STC announced self-rule in the southern provinces, declaring a state of emergency there and tasking its armed and security forces with enforcement. Nevertheless, several southern provinces refused to support the council's decision.

"We believe that a dialogue is the best way to resolve political disputes, and our demand is to fully implement requirements of the Riyadh agreement without selectivity and manipulation. We are still seeking to reach peace," al-Khabji said, when asked whether it was possible to pursue negotiations and achieve a new deal with the government of Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi.

Al-Khabji stressed that the government was systematically disrupting efforts by Saudi Arabia to fulfill the Riyadh agreement, confirming that the STC adhered to the accord and made every effort to implement it.

According to the official, the STC's priority is to focus on economic and political tracks, form a new government and re-establish the main regulatory and economic bodies of Yemen, as these agencies are the most closely related to the citizens' needs and the national economy.

"It will provide a suitable environment to improve services, revive the economy, tackle the Currency's collapse, combat corruption in the state's institutions [and to form] a solid base for management," al-Khabji said.

In November 2019, the internationally recognized Yemeni government and the STC met in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh and signed a peace agreement, which envisioned the parties should enhance the government's role in both political and economic sectors, reorganize military and security forces and unite efforts under the Saudi-led coalition's leadership to restore Yemen's security and stability.

The document also stated the STC should be represented in the government to help find a political solution to the war with the Houthis.

