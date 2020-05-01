The Aden-based Southern Transitional Council (STC) maintains its support for the Yemeni legitimate government, led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, in its fight against the Houthi movement despite the recent self-rule declaration, Nasser al-Khabji, the council's member, told Sputnik in an interview

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) The Aden-based Southern Transitional Council (STC) maintains its support for the Yemeni legitimate government, led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, in its fight against the Houthi movement despite the recent self-rule declaration, Nasser al-Khabji, the council's member, told Sputnik in an interview.

"President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi is an internationally-recognized leader, and we are cooperating with him from this perspective. Also, we are the only local party that supports and strengthens his role on the ground," al-Khabji said, stressing Hadi troops' victories over the Houthi rebel movement.

The STC's official also noted that there was continuous partnership with friendly countries, including Russia, with which the council had reached a consensus on several issues of concern to Yemen.

On Sunday, the STC announced self-rule in the country's south, declaring a state of emergency there and tasking its armed and security forces with enforcement. However, the region's several provinces refused to support the council's decision.