CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) The Aden-based Southern Transitional Council (STC) would not go back on its recent declaration of self-governance in Yemen's southern provinces, because the move was mandated by the people's will, STC member Nasser al-Khabji told Sputnik.

On Sunday, the STC announced self-rule in the country's south, declaring a state of emergency there and tasking its armed and security forces with enforcement. However, the region's several provinces refused to support the council's decision.

"[In regard to] what has been announced, it is self-rule, but not a complete autonomy. Many of the governors have faced terrible pressure from the legitimate government, which pushed them to issue statements opposed to the decision of the Southern Transitional Council. In any case, these announcements would not shake our resolve or cause us to abandon it, as our decision was based on interests of the people of the south," al-Khabji said.

The official highlighted the difference between an autonomy and self-governance, saying that the latter did not oppose the Riyadh agreement and has been already established in the northeastern province of Marib.

"In fact, the STC did not decide to establish an autonomy, but declared self-governance in the south. There is a big difference between these two terms, as self-rule has been applied in Marib, since all of the government's resources are directed to the development of projects within the province itself. This is what we are looking to achieve in the south, it does not conflict with the Riyadh agreement," the council's member said.

As for the next steps, the council seeks comprehensive political talks to solve problems of the people in the southern provinces, which it sees as a priority.