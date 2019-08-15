CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) Separatists from the Southern Transitional Council, who have recently seized the Yemeni city of Aden, hope that the government led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi will not prevent peace negotiations the Arab coalition has called for, Nasser Khabaji, a member of the presidium of the movement, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Last week, after several days of fierce fighting, the Southern Transitional Council captured the Maashiq presidential palace in Aden, defeating their former allies, forces loyal to internationally recognized Hadi government. The clashes have already left at least 40 people dead and 260 more injured. On Sunday, Saudi Arabia urged parties to the conflict in Aden to hold urgent peace talks in the kingdom and called for an immediate ceasefire.

The council agreed to join a ceasefire.

"We have welcomed the start of this dialogue. We believe in it as a fundamental basis for resolving disputes. We hope that it will help to resolve the situation in Aden. We hope that the opposing side will accept it without hesitating and will not hinder it by various requirements," Khabaji said.

The southern region of Yemen is seeking independence and the return of the status quo that existed before the unification of North and South Yemen into single state in 1990.

The Southern Transitional Council was created in 2017 around former Aden Governor Aidarus Zoubaidi, who had been fired by Hadi for his sympathies toward southern secessionists.