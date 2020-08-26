Yemen's Southern Transitional Council (STC) has announced that it had suspended its participation in consultations with the country's legitimate authorities and Saudi Arabia on the implementation of the Riyadh peace treaty to settle the long-standing crisis in the war-torn country

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) Yemen's Southern Transitional Council (STC) has announced that it had suspended its participation in consultations with the country's legitimate authorities and Saudi Arabia on the implementation of the Riyadh peace treaty to settle the long-standing crisis in the war-torn country.

At the end of July, Riyadh said that the Yemeni government led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi and the Aden-based STC agreed on Saudi Arabia's initiative to accelerate the implementation of the accord and form a new Yemeni government with candidates from the south and north. In response, the STC abandoned the self-rule that it declared in April in parts of the country's south.

"The Southern Transitional Council has sent an official letter to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as the sponsor of the Riyadh Agreement, between the Southern Transitional Council and the Yemeni government. The STC confirms in its message the suspension of its participation in the ongoing consultations to implement the agreement," the STC statement read.

The suspension of consultations was the result of military hostilities conducted by units loyal to the Yemeni government in the Abyan province, as well as multiple ceasefire violations since the warring sides signed a truce in late June, the statement said.

Meanwhile, the separatists said that the government-linked troops continued to attack civilians in several Yemen provinces, including through regular assassinations, repression and arrests.

Separatists seized power in Aden, which became the temporary capital of the territories liberated by government forces from the Houthi rebel movement, in August 2019. Despite the Riyadh agreement, concluded in November of that same year, they continued to strengthen their power in southern Yemen, ousting government supporters from military bases and government institutions.

On June 22, the Yemeni government and the STC agreed on a ceasefire and committed to implementing the Saudi-brokered Riyadh peace accord.