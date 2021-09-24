NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) Yemeni Foreign Minister Ahmad Awad bin Mubarak told Sputnik he will meet with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the ongoing General Assembly on Friday to talk about a new approach to the Yemeni conflict.

"I will discuss everything with him. I mean, evaluating the peace process and the new approach that has to be adopted by the new (UN) Special Envoy in Yemen," he said

Although he does not have plans to meet with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov while in New York, Mubarak said Yemen is enjoying a very good relationship with Russia.