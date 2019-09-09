UrduPoint.com
Yemen's Warring Parties Begin Setting Up Joint Ops Center In Hudaydah - Joint Committee

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 11:00 PM

Yemen's Warring Parties Begin Setting up Joint Ops Center in Hudaydah - Joint Committee

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) Yemen's warring parties have begun setting up a joint operations center to monitor a ceasefire in the port city of Al Hudaydah, the Redeployment Coordination Committee (RCC) said in a statement on Monday.

The RCC, which includes representatives of both the Yemeni government and Houthi rebel movement, announced the latest progress after their sixth meeting on September 8-9 on board a UN-flagged vessel in the waters off the coast of Hudaydah.

"The RCC activated the Ceasefire Enhancement and De-escalation Mechanism that was agreed upon at the last RCC meeting held in July. On this basis, a Joint Operations Centre is being established and activated in the UNMHA [the UN Mission to Support the Hudaydah Agreement] facility," the statement said.

The new center includes liaisons and coordination officers from both parties and will focus on de-escalation and address direct negotiations among field officers deployed on the fronts in Hudaydah.

Members of the RCC also decided to deploy monitoring teams in four locations in Al Hudaydah to sustain ceasefire and reduce casualties among civilians, the statement added.

Last December, the warring parties attended UN-brokered peace talks in Stockholm, Sweden, and concluded a ceasefire agreement for the port city of Al Hudaydah.

The armed conflict in Yemen between government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthis has been ongoing since 2015. The United Nations has repeatedly called the Yemeni conflict the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with an estimated 24 million people - more than 80 percent of the country's population - currently in need of aid.

