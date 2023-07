Yerevan Accepts Proposal for Ministerial Meeting With Azerbaijan, Russia in Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) Yerevan has accepted the proposal to hold a meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia in Moscow, Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ani Badalyan told Sputnik on Friday.

"The Armenian side has accepted a proposal for a meeting at the level of foreign ministers in Moscow," Badalyan said, adding that the details will be announced later.