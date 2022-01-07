Yerevan Allows Armenian Forces to Participate in Peacekeeping Mission in Kazakhstan

The Armenian Cabinet announced on Thursday that it has allowed the country's forces to participate in the peacekeeping mission of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Kazakhstan

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) The Armenian Cabinet announced on Thursday that it has allowed the country's forces to participate in the peacekeeping mission of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Kazakhstan.

"To allow the unit of the Armenian armed forces included in the peacekeeping contingent of the CSTO countries to participate in the peacekeeping activities in the Republic of Kazakhstan as part of the peacekeeping forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization," the government said in a statement.

The Armenian Defense Ministry was instructed to ensure the dispatch of the unit to Kazakhstan.