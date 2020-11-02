Yerevan Appeals to ECHR Over 'Imminent Risk' to Soldiers Captured by Azerbaijan

The Armenian government has asked the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to remind Azerbaijan about its international commitments with regard to treatment of prisoners of war and civilians on the territory of its control amid the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the bureau of the country's representative to the court said on Monday.

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) The Armenian government has asked the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to remind Azerbaijan about its international commitments with regard to treatment of prisoners of war and civilians on the territory of its control amid the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the bureau of the country's representative to the court said on Monday.

According to the office, Yerevan has sent "additional evidence" of "gross violations of human rights" by Azerbaijani forces to the ECHR.

"Bearing in mind the imminent risk and threat to the POWs' lives," Armenia has appealed to the court to inform the government of Azerbaijan as a party to the European Convention on Human Rights about the need to comply with its obligations under the convention, as well as the Geneva conventions and all norms of customary international humanitarian law, the bureau wrote on Facebook.

"In particular, among other things, to refrain from: a. degrading treatment, torture, arbitrary executions, as well as other prohibited conduct with respect to prisoners of war and civilian persons who find themselves under the authority of Azerbaijani agents, b. mutilating corpses of Armenian soldier," it added.

Armenia is also seeking information from Baku on "the number and names of the POWs and conditions under which POWs are currently held, details about their medical condition, and whether they have been examined by medical personnel," the statement said.

The deadly confrontation between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the disputed Armenian-dominated region of Nagorno-Karabakh erupted on September 27. The sides have since agreed to three ceasefire agreements, but all of them have failed to hold.