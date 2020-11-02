UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Yerevan Appeals To ECHR Over 'Imminent Risk' To Soldiers Captured By Azerbaijan

Faizan Hashmi 5 hours ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 06:30 PM

Yerevan Appeals to ECHR Over 'Imminent Risk' to Soldiers Captured by Azerbaijan

The Armenian government has asked the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to remind Azerbaijan about its international commitments with regard to treatment of prisoners of war and civilians on the territory of its control amid the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the bureau of the country's representative to the court said on Monday.

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) The Armenian government has asked the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to remind Azerbaijan about its international commitments with regard to treatment of prisoners of war and civilians on the territory of its control amid the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the bureau of the country's representative to the court said on Monday.

According to the office, Yerevan has sent "additional evidence" of "gross violations of human rights" by Azerbaijani forces to the ECHR.

"Bearing in mind the imminent risk and threat to the POWs' lives," Armenia has appealed to the court to inform the government of Azerbaijan as a party to the European Convention on Human Rights about the need to comply with its obligations under the convention, as well as the Geneva conventions and all norms of customary international humanitarian law, the bureau wrote on Facebook.

"In particular, among other things, to refrain from: a. degrading treatment, torture, arbitrary executions, as well as other prohibited conduct with respect to prisoners of war and civilian persons who find themselves under the authority of Azerbaijani agents, b. mutilating corpses of Armenian soldier," it added.

Armenia is also seeking information from Baku on "the number and names of the POWs and conditions under which POWs are currently held, details about their medical condition, and whether they have been examined by medical personnel," the statement said.

The deadly confrontation between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the disputed Armenian-dominated region of Nagorno-Karabakh erupted on September 27. The sides have since agreed to three ceasefire agreements, but all of them have failed to hold.

Related Topics

Facebook Yerevan Baku Armenia Geneva Azerbaijan September All From Government Court

Recent Stories

US Farmers Sustain Losses, But Anticipate Victory ..

16 minutes ago

Aleem terms Sindh govt's decision to increase whea ..

16 minutes ago

FM, Finland counterpart discuss bilateral ties, wi ..

16 minutes ago

Dynamo Kiev lose nine players to virus for Barca c ..

19 minutes ago

Govt taking measures to bring inflation down befor ..

19 minutes ago

AJK Prime Minister warns two district administrati ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.