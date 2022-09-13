Yerevan, Baku Agree on Ceasefire From 5:00 GMT - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) Yerevan and Baku have agreed on a ceasefire starting from 05:00 GMT, the Azerbaijani Haqqın news portal reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

Yerevan said earlier in the day that the Azerbaijani military shelled the territory of Armenia late on Monday using artillery and drones.

The Armenian Defense Ministry said there were casualties on the Armenian side. Baku, in turn, said the Armenian military fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani troops on the border, there was a clash.