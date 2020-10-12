Yerevan, Baku in Talks on Karabakh Ceasefire Verification Mechanisms - Armenian Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) Yerevan and Baku are already discussing the creation of mechanisms for verification of compliance with the Karabakh ceasefire, with mediation provided by Russia and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said on Monday.

"Quite substantial consultations on the matter are ongoing. We have said in the joint statement that the implementation of the ceasefire and the verification mechanisms are a priority task ... We are engaged in consultations with the ICRC representatives, and negotiations between the sides are also ongoing, with Russia's mediation," Mnatsakanyan said at a press conference, held after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.