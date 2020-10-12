UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Yerevan, Baku In Talks On Karabakh Ceasefire Verification Mechanisms - Armenian Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 05:20 PM

Yerevan, Baku in Talks on Karabakh Ceasefire Verification Mechanisms - Armenian Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) Yerevan and Baku are already discussing the creation of mechanisms for verification of compliance with the Karabakh ceasefire, with mediation provided by Russia and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said on Monday.

"Quite substantial consultations on the matter are ongoing. We have said in the joint statement that the implementation of the ceasefire and the verification mechanisms are a priority task ... We are engaged in consultations with the ICRC representatives, and negotiations between the sides are also ongoing, with Russia's mediation," Mnatsakanyan said at a press conference, held after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Related Topics

Russia Yerevan Baku

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif tweets about Oct 12, 1999’s coup

3 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet approves new Board of Directors of UAE ..

9 minutes ago

PTI govt mulling over reforms in LG deptts: Minist ..

3 minutes ago

Heat wave to continue for next one week in Karachi ..

3 minutes ago

Prime accused in Zainab murder case presented befo ..

3 minutes ago

Promotion of social, cultural, religious values es ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.