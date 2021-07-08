UrduPoint.com
Yerevan, Brussels Negotiating Mutual Recognition of COVID-19 Travel Passes - Ministry

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) Discussions between Armenia and the European Union on mutual recognition of coronavirus certificates are underway, the Armenian Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

One-year green passes in the EU serve as proof that their holders have been immunized against COVID-19, recovered from the disease, or recently tested negative for it. The bloc launched the system on July 1.

"At the moment, work is underway on the mutual recognition of [COVID-19] vaccination certificates," the health ministry wrote on Facebook, adding that the foreign ministry is also involved in the process.

In the meantime, Armenia is to remain under lockdown until July 11 as part of the state strategy to fight the pandemic. The authorities aim to vaccinate up to 700,000 citizens out of a population of 3 million people by 2022. The country's vaccination portfolio includes Russia's Sputnik V, UK-Swedish AstraZeneca, and China's CoronaVac.

