Yerevan Calls on Baku to Comply With Obligations to Observe Ceasefire in Karabakh

Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian said on Thursday that the observance of the ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh is key to credibility, and called on Azerbaijan to fulfill its obligations

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian said on Thursday that the observance of the ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh is key to credibility, and called on Azerbaijan to fulfill its obligations.

On Wednesday, the defense ministry of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic accused the Azerbaijani side of breaching the November 10 ceasefire agreement, which resulted in one soldier receiving a gunshot wound. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry denied accusations.

"The key to credibility is the fulfillment of obligations," Aivazian said at a meeting with members of the parliamentary commission on foreign affairs.

Aivazian said that the army and the ministry of foreign affairs of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh's endonym) strongly condemned the provocative actions of the Azerbaijani side, and were concerned about Azerbaijan's violations of the key provisions of the trilateral agreement on a ceasefire in Karabakh.

According to the foreign minister, these violations concern the points obliging the parties to remain in their positions, to complete the ceasefire and the return of prisoners and detainees.

The decades-long Nagorno-Karabakh conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan flared up in late September, resulting in military and civilian casualties on both sides. The hostilities ended after the sides agreed to a Russian-brokered ceasefire on November 9. The deal resulted in the deployment of Russian peacekeepers to the region. Yerevan transferred the Kalbajar, Lachin and Agdam districts to Baku.