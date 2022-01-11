Yerevan Claims Azerbaijani Military Used Artillery, Drones During Shelling at Border

(@FahadShabbir)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) The Armenian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that the Azerbaijani military used artillery and drones during shelling at the border.

"On January 11, at 17.30 (13:30 GMT), units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces resumed shelling the Armenian positions deployed in the eastern direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, using artillery and unmanned aerial vehicles.

The Armenian side took adequate response measures. As of 18.30 (14:30 GMT), the shootout continues," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also said that three Armenian soldiers have been injured during the border shootout.