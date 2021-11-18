Yerevan Claims Azerbaijani Troops Fired Indiscriminately at Border on Wednesday

The Armenian Defense Ministry said on Thursday that Azerbaijani troops opened indiscriminate fire at the border on Wednesday but now the situation is stable

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) The Armenian Defense Ministry said on Thursday that Azerbaijani troops opened indiscriminate fire at the border on Wednesday but now the situation is stable.

"On the evening of November 17, units of the Azerbaijani military opened indiscriminate fire in some areas of the Tavush section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

The fire was stopped by retaliatory actions. As of 10:00 (06:00 GMT) on November 18, the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable," the ministry said.