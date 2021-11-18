UrduPoint.com

Yerevan Claims Azerbaijani Troops Fired Indiscriminately At Border On Wednesday

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 12:24 PM

Yerevan Claims Azerbaijani Troops Fired Indiscriminately at Border on Wednesday

The Armenian Defense Ministry said on Thursday that Azerbaijani troops opened indiscriminate fire at the border on Wednesday but now the situation is stable

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) The Armenian Defense Ministry said on Thursday that Azerbaijani troops opened indiscriminate fire at the border on Wednesday but now the situation is stable.

"On the evening of November 17, units of the Azerbaijani military opened indiscriminate fire in some areas of the Tavush section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

The fire was stopped by retaliatory actions. As of 10:00 (06:00 GMT) on November 18, the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable," the ministry said.

Related Topics

Fire November Border

Recent Stories

India to decide participation in ICC 2025 Champion ..

India to decide participation in ICC 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan

4 minutes ago
 Oman Celebrates 51st National Day of the Renaissan ..

Oman Celebrates 51st National Day of the Renaissance

5 minutes ago
 Indian police arrest protesting families of martyr ..

Indian police arrest protesting families of martyred civilians during raid in Sr ..

2 minutes ago
 Lahore turned into the second most-polluted city i ..

Lahore turned into the second most-polluted city in global index

35 minutes ago
 EU, Poland still at odds despite united front on m ..

EU, Poland still at odds despite united front on migrants

2 minutes ago
 FICA stands against any kind of discrimination in ..

FICA stands against any kind of discrimination in cricket

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.