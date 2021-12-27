Yerevan Confirms Negotiations on First Armenia-Turkey Meeting of Special Envoys

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) Yerevan confirms that negotiations on the first meeting between Turkish and Armenian special envoys in Moscow are ongoing, Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesman Vahan Hunanyan said on Monday.

"At the moment, there is no agreement on the timing of the meeting of the special representatives of Armenia and Turkey. The possibility of holding a meeting in Moscow is being discussed," Hunanyan wrote on his Facebook page.