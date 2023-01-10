UrduPoint.com

Yerevan Considers It Inappropriate To Host CSTO Drills In Country This Year - Pashinyan

Sumaira FH Published January 10, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Yerevan Considers It Inappropriate to Host CSTO Drills in Country This Year - Pashinyan

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) The Armenian Defense Ministry has informed the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) that Yerevan considers it inappropriate to host the organization's drills in the country this year, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Tuesday.

Earlier in January, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Russian army will hold nine international exercises this year, including a joint exercise of the CSTO peacekeeping contingents "Indestructible Brotherhood-2023" on the territory of Armenia.

"I think that there is a misunderstanding here, since the Armenian Ministry of Defense has already informed the CSTO Joint Headquarters in writing that we consider it inappropriate to conduct exercises in Armenia in the current situation. These exercises in Armenia, at least this year, will not take place," Pashinyan said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Army Russia Yerevan Armenia January

Recent Stories

Pakistan gets 2nd position in ICC Men's Cricket Wo ..

Pakistan gets 2nd position in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League

46 minutes ago
 ECP issues arrest warrant for Imran Khan, others i ..

ECP issues arrest warrant for Imran Khan, others in contempt case

55 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz apprises WB, ADB officials about rehabi ..

PM Shehbaz apprises WB, ADB officials about rehabilitation of flood affectees

2 hours ago
 Ishaq Dar reiterates commitment to complete IMF pr ..

Ishaq Dar reiterates commitment to complete IMF program

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 January 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th January 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.