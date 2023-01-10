Yerevan Considers It Inappropriate to Host CSTO Drills in Country This Year - Pashinyan

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) The Armenian Defense Ministry has informed the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) that Yerevan considers it inappropriate to host the organization's drills in the country this year, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Tuesday.

Earlier in January, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Russian army will hold nine international exercises this year, including a joint exercise of the CSTO peacekeeping contingents "Indestructible Brotherhood-2023" on the territory of Armenia.

"I think that there is a misunderstanding here, since the Armenian Ministry of Defense has already informed the CSTO Joint Headquarters in writing that we consider it inappropriate to conduct exercises in Armenia in the current situation. These exercises in Armenia, at least this year, will not take place," Pashinyan said.