Yerevan Decries Turkish Offensive In Syria, Calls For Action To Avert 'Mass Atrocities'

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 05:14 PM

Yerevan condemns the Turkish offensive against Kurds in northeast Syria and calls for international efforts to avert "mass atrocities" and identity-based violations of human rights the military action could result in, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) Yerevan condemns the Turkish offensive against Kurds in northeast Syria and calls for international efforts to avert "mass atrocities" and identity-based violations of human rights the military action could result in, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the start of Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria against Kurdish militias and the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia). On the same day, Turkey conducted first airstrikes in the border area and announced the beginning of a land offensive. The international community has denounced this unilateral move, while Ankara insists that it realizes its right to self-defense by clearing the border of the militias that it designates as terrorists at home.

"Armenia condemns the military invasion by Turkey in north-east Syria, which would lead to deterioration of regional security, losses among civilians, mass displacement and eventually to a new humanitarian crisis.

The plight of ethnic and religious minorities is of particular concern," the ministry said.

The ministry warned that the military action "also creates an imminent threat of identity based grave and massive violations of human rights."

Yerevan, therefore, called for "effective international measures" to stop the operation and avert "mass atrocities."

The ministry also reaffirmed full support for Syrian sovereignty and territorial integrity, vowing to continue providing humanitarian assistance to the Arab republic.

The Armenian community used to be among the largest diasporas in Syria before the latter became caught up in a violent civil conflict in 2011. Out of roughly 110,000 of pre-war Armenian population - residing mainly in Aleppo, Damascus, Latakia, Kesab and Qamishli - at least over 70,000 have since fled the country, the Armenian Ministry of Diaspora told Sputnik back in March.

