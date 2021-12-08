The Armenian Defense Ministry on Wednesday denied Baku's statement about the shelling of Azerbaijani positions at the border

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) The Armenian Defense Ministry on Wednesday denied Baku's statement about the shelling of Azerbaijani positions at the border.

"The statement shared by the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry on December 8 that claimed that the Armenian armed forces fired at the combat positions of the Azerbaijani armed forces deployed in the eastern direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is disinformation.

The Armenian forces did not open fire at the Azerbaijani military," the ministry said in a statement.