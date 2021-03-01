MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) Yerevan made no requests for Moscow's assistance in connection with the ongoing political situation in Armenia, the Russian upper house speaker, Valentina Matviyenko, told Sputnik on Monday.

"Everything that happens in Armenia is an internal affair of Armenia. There were no requests from the leadership of Armenia, from my colleague [the chairman of the Armenian parliament] to Russia to help Armenia in anything," Matviyenko said, adding that Russia never interferes in the internal affairs of other countries.

The upper house speaker also said that Russia follows the latest developments in the South Caucasus country with concern and hopes that the situation there will soon stabilize.

"Of course, we are following all this with concern. And we are interested in the situation in Armenia to stabilize as soon as possible. This is important for Armenia itself, for the Armenian people, it is important for stability in the region, of course," Matviyenko said.

The speaker also called on all political forces in Armenia to peacefully resolve the situation.