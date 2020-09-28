Yerevan Does Not Yet Need More Russian Weapons in Light of Tensions - Ambassador

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) Yerevan is ready to seek new deliveries of Russian weapons if such a need arises, but foreign military assistance is currently not on the agenda, Armenian Ambassador to Russia Vardan Toganyan told Sputnik on Monday.

On Sunday, Armenia's top officials held phone conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to brief them on the developments in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, and on Armenia's military plans, the ambassador recalled.

"Foreign military assistance to Armenia is not on the agenda so far," Toganyan noted.

The ambassador praised the Yerevan-Moscow partnership.

"Our defense cooperation is developing, arms deliveries agreements are being implemented as scheduled. The situation is now changing, we now have a third side, Turkey. If such a need arises, we will certainly make relevant requests ... to Russia, first of all," Toganyan explained.