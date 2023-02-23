Yerevan Expects Baku to Take Measures to Open Lachin Corridor - Prime Minister

Yerevan expects Baku to take concrete steps to ensure unhindered movement through the Lachin corridor, the only road linking Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh, as prescribed by the decision of the United Nations International Court of Justice (ICJ), Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Thursday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) Yerevan expects Baku to take concrete steps to ensure unhindered movement through the Lachin corridor, the only road linking Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh, as prescribed by the decision of the United Nations International Court of Justice (ICJ), Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Thursday.

The ICJ ruled on Wednesday that Azerbaijan must "take all measures at its disposal to ensure unimpeded movement of persons, vehicles and cargo along the Lachin Corridor in both directions."

"As for the obligation established by the court to open the Lachin corridor, I would like to emphasize that Azerbaijan should make visible efforts and take measures to open the Lachin corridor," Pashinyan said at a government meeting.

The prime minister added that in its first step, the Azerbaijani government could appeal to the environmental activists, alleged culprits of the road blockade, with a demand that they open the corridor.

"In any case, the lack of specific actions on the opening of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan can and should lead to specific international consequences," Pashinyan added.

Since December 12, 2022, the Lachin corridor, which runs through the Lachin district of Azerbaijan to link Armenia with Nagorno-Karabakh enclave, has been blocked by a group of people from Azerbaijan described by Baku as environmental activists protesting alleged Armenian illegal mining in the area.

Pashinyan has repeatedly said that the corridor's blockade violates the ceasefire declaration brokered by Russia between Armenia and Azerbaijan in 2020. The document delegated control of the Lachin corridor to Russian peacekeepers deployed in Nagorno-Karabakh. In late December 2022, Pashinyan alleged that the peacekeepers did not fulfill their obligations, a claim that was dismissed by Moscow.