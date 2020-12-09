Yerevan Expects Talks on Azerbaijan Border to Start This Year - Deputy Prime Minister

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) The Russia-mediated talks on the demarcation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border may start this year, Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan said Wednesday.

"The talks [on the demarcation], which are mediated by Russia, are very likely to start as soon as this year," Avinyan told the country's parliament.